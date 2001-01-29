Sri Lanka Reference Desk

|
General
Information
· National
Home Page
· National
Flag
· National
Anthem
· Draft
Constitution (03/97)
· Holidays
· Time
· Chief
of State and Cabinet
· Map
· Sri Lankan Airlines
· Telephone
Directory
· Yellow
Pages
Fact
Sheets
· CIA
World Fact Book
· Dept.
of Census & Stats
· BBC
Fact Sheet
· SL
HC in USA
· Commonwealth
OnLine
· Census
Statistics
News
·
Wired
News
· Lanka
Page
· BBC
News South Asia
· CNN
South Asian News
· Reuters
on Sri Lanka
· Yahoo
Full Coverage
· Yahoo
News
· V
O A on Sri Lanka
· Tamilnet
·
News Papers
· Daily
News - Observer
· The
Island
· Sunday
Leader
· Sunday
Times
· Midweek
Mirror
· Lankadeepa
· Virakesari
· Other News Sources
·
Gov.
Information Dept
·
Defence
Ministry
·
Foreign
Ministry
· Reality
News Letter
· Spotlight
on Sri Lanka
· Lanka
Web
· Lanka
Monthly Digest
· Kalaya
·
Radio & Television
·
TNL
· Sirasa
· Yes FM
· Lak
Radio
· Rupavahini
· ITN
Travel
& Tourism
· Tourist
Board
· SL HC in USA
· Lanka Internet
· Lonely
Palnet - Destination
· Tea
Board
· Duty
Free Shops
· Hotels
· The
Tea Factory - N' Eliya
· Mahaweli
Reach - Kandy
· Triton
- Ahungalla
· Kandalama
- Dambulla
· The
Deer Park - Girithalle
· Royal
Lotus - P'naruwa
· Ceysands
- Bentota
· The
Citadel - Kandy
· Habarana
Lodge - Hab.
· Coral
Gardens - H'duwa
· Bentota
Beach - Bentota
· Bayroo
- Beruwala
· Confifi
- Beruwala
· Riverina
- Beruwala
· EDEN
- Beruwala
· Club
Palm Gardens - Beru
· Ta.j
Samudra - Colombo
· Trans
Asia - Colombo
· Galadari
- Colombo
IT
· ISPs
· Lanka
Internet
· Sri
Lanka Telecom
· Infosope
· Ceycom
· Eureka
· Micro
Image
· Lanka
Online
· Lanka
Global On-Line
· LankaWeb
· LacNet
· InfoLanka
· Welcome
to SRI LANKA
· ITMIN
· Lak
Mail (faxes)
Entertainment
· Chat
· Sri
Lanka Chat
· Info
Lanka Chat
· Jokes
· Jokes
Page
|
Please click on the following links and
you will be informed of the latest.
Sri Lankan
News Papers
News Sources
· 123india.com
· BBC
News South Asia
·
CNN
TIME & ASIAWEEK
· Yahoo
News · Voice
Of America
· ABC
News ·
Washington
Post (AP)
·
Altavista
News
·
PRIU
- Top Stories
· MSNBC
News ·
ABC
News
· Market
Watch News
· Nothern
Light · Tamilnet
·
Sunday
Observer - Ceylon Daily News
·
The
Island
· Sunday
Leader · Sunday
Times
·
Midweek
Mirror · Lankadeepa
·
The
Lanka Academic (24Hr
Update)
Divaina
Internet Radio (Real Audio)
· Sirasa
FM
· BBC
Sinhala Service
· Lak
Radio
Sri Lankan
Stock Market &
Economy
· Key
Economic Indicators
· Colombo
Stock Exchange (CSE)
· Securities
and Exchange Commission
·
Latest
Stock Prices at the CSE
·
SasiaNet
· Lanka
OnLine
·
Regional
Stock Markets
·
OFFICIAL
WEB SITE FOR
GENERAL
ELECTIONS 2000
·
Bee.lk
Thank you for visiting
SRI LANKA REFERENCE DESK
You are visitor #
Please send in you comments / suggestions to me
by
(e mail)
or voice mail +1 909 363
9510
Please report dead links here
(e mail)
Please submit new links here
(e mail)
This page is maintained by
Sanjeeva
Gunawardena
This page was last edited on 01/29/2001
|
Sri
Lakan Rupee [LKR]
Vs.
· US
Dollar
· Australian
Dollar
· British
Pound
· German
Mark
· French
Frank
· Japanese
Yen
· Any
Other Currency
Weather
· Colombo
· Kandy
· Kotte
· Galle
· Jaffna
Economy
· Economic
Idicators
· Board
of Investment (BOI)
· Cey.
Chamber of Comm
· Apparel
Exporters Assoc.
·
Banks
· Banks
in Sri Lanka
·
Comm
Bank of Sri Lanka
· People's
Bank of Sri Lanka
· Bank
of Ceylon
· Hatton
National Bank
· Sampath
Bank
· Union
Bank
Foreign
Missions
· Foreign
missions in SL
· SL
missions abroad
· In
USA
· In
UK
· In
Canada
Government
· President
· Prime
Minister
· Cabinet
· Parliament
· Ministries
· Buddha Sasana
· Defence
· Finance
& Planning
· Tourism
& Aviation
· Public
Administration
· Home
Affairs & Plantation
· Justice
& Const. Affairs
· Internal
Commerce
· Industrial
Development
· Ministry
of Education
· Housing &
Urban..
· Health...
· Transport...
· Post,Telecom
& ..
· Fisheries...
· Shipping, Port...
· Cultural & Rel Aff.
· Foreign Affairs
· Co-Operative...
· Science & Tech...
· Irrigation & Power
· Agriculture...
· Labour...
· Livestock Dev...
· Sports
& Youth...
· Plan
Implementation...
· Vocational Training...
· Forestry &
Environment
· Social Services
· Women's Affairs
· Provincial
Councils
· Mahaweli Dev...
Education
· Universities
· Uni
Grants Commission
· University
of Peradeniya
· University
of Colombo
· University
of Moratuwa
· University
of Ruhuna
· University
of Kelaniya
· University
of Sri J'pura
· University
of Jaffna
· Open Uni of Sri Lanka
· SL Academic Institutes
· Schools
· Ananda
· Nalanda
· Devi
Balika
· Muslim
Ladies
· D.S.
Senanayake
· Wesley
· Carey
· Royal
· St.
Thomas's
· Colombo
International
· St.
Joseph's
· Visakha
Vidyalaya
Cricket
· Official
Home Page
· Cric
Info - SL Page