Sri Lanka - Pearl of the Indian Ocean
Sri Lankan State Emblem   Sri Lanka - Pearl of the Indian OceanSri Lankan State Emblem
National Flag of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Reference Desk

World Headlines

General Information  Fact Sheets  News  Economy  Government  Travel & Tourism  Education
Foreign Missions  Weather  Information Technology  Entertainment  Rupee  Cricket

General Information

 · National Home Page
 · National Flag
 · National Anthem
 · Draft Constitution (03/97)
 · Holidays
 · Time
 · Chief of State and Cabinet
 · Map
 · Sri Lankan Airlines
 · Telephone Directory
 · Yellow Pages

Fact Sheets

 · CIA World Fact Book
 · BBC Fact Sheet
 · SL HC in USA
 · Commonwealth OnLine
 · Census Statistics

 · Dept. of Census & Stats
News

 · Wired News
 · Lanka Page
 · BBC News South Asia
 · CNN South Asian News
 · Reuters on Sri Lanka
 · Yahoo Full Coverage
 · Yahoo News
 · V O A on Sri Lanka
 · Tamilnet
 · News Papers
 · Daily News - Observer
 · The  Island
 · Sunday Leader
 · Sunday Times
 · Midweek Mirror
 · Lankadeepa
 · Virakesari
 · Other News Sources
 · Gov. Information Dept
 · Defence Ministry
 · Foreign Ministry
 · Reality News Letter
 · Spotlight on Sri Lanka
 · Lanka Web
 · Lanka Monthly Digest
 · Kalaya
 · Radio & Television
 · TNL
 · Sirasa
 · Yes FM
 · Lak Radio
 · Rupavahini
 · ITN

Travel & Tourism

 · Tourist Board
 · SL HC in USA
 · Lanka Internet
 · Lonely Palnet - Destination
 · Tea Board
 · Duty Free Shops
 · Hotels
 · The Tea Factory - N' Eliya
 · Mahaweli Reach - Kandy
 · Triton - Ahungalla
 · Kandalama - Dambulla
 · The Deer Park - Girithalle
 · Royal Lotus - P'naruwa
 · Ceysands - Bentota
 · The Citadel - Kandy
 · Habarana Lodge - Hab.
 · Coral Gardens - H'duwa
 · Bentota Beach - Bentota
 · Bayroo - Beruwala
 · Confifi - Beruwala
 · Riverina - Beruwala
 · EDEN - Beruwala
 · Club Palm Gardens - Beru
 · Ta.j Samudra - Colombo
 · Trans Asia - Colombo
 · Galadari - Colombo

IT

 · ISPs
 · Lanka Internet
 · Sri Lanka Telecom
 · Infosope
 · Ceycom
 · Eureka
 · Micro Image
 · Lanka Online
 · Lanka Global On-Line
 · LankaWeb
 · LacNet
 · InfoLanka
 · Welcome to SRI LANKA
 · ITMIN
 · Lak Mail (faxes)

Entertainment

 · Chat
 · Sri Lanka Chat
 · Info Lanka Chat
 · Jokes
 · Jokes Page

Latest News
Please click on the following links and you will be informed of the latest.
News Sources
· 123india.com
· BBC News South Asia
· CNN TIME & ASIAWEEK
 · Yahoo News  · Voice Of America
· ABC News  · Washington Post (AP)
· Altavista News · PRIU - Top Stories
· MSNBC News · ABC News
  · Market Watch News
· Nothern Light  · Tamilnet

Sri Lankan News Papers 
· Sunday Observer - Ceylon Daily News
· The  Island
· Sunday Leader · Sunday Times
· Midweek Mirror · Lankadeepa
· The Lanka Academic (24Hr Update)
Divaina
 
Internet Radio (Real Audio)
· Sirasa FM
· BBC Sinhala Service
· Lak Radio

Sri Lankan Stock Market & Economy
· Key Economic Indicators
· Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE)
· Securities and Exchange Commission
· Latest Stock Prices at the CSE
· SasiaNet · Lanka OnLine
· Regional Stock Markets

· OFFICIAL WEB SITE FOR 
GENERAL ELECTIONS 2000
· Bee.lk

Sri Lakan Rupee [LKR]
Vs.

 · US Dollar
 · Australian Dollar
 · British Pound
 · German Mark
 · French Frank
 · Japanese Yen
 · Any Other Currency

Weather

 · Colombo
 · Kandy
 · Kotte
 · Galle
 · Jaffna

Economy

 · Economic Idicators
 · Board of Investment (BOI)
 · Cey. Chamber of Comm
 · Apparel Exporters Assoc.
  · Banks
 · Banks in Sri Lanka
 · Comm Bank of Sri Lanka
 · People's Bank of Sri Lanka
 · Bank of Ceylon
 · Hatton National Bank
 · Sampath Bank
 · Union Bank

Foreign Missions

 · Foreign missions in SL
 · SL missions abroad
 · In USA
 · In UK
 · In Canada

Government

 · President
 · Prime Minister
 · Cabinet
 · Parliament
 · Ministries
 · Buddha Sasana
 · Defence
 · Finance & Planning
 · Tourism & Aviation
 · Public Administration 
 · Home Affairs & Plantation
 · Justice & Const. Affairs
 · Internal Commerce
 · Industrial Development
 · Ministry of Education
 · Housing & Urban..
 · Health...
 · Transport...
 · Post,Telecom & ..
 · Fisheries...
 · Shipping, Port...
 · Cultural & Rel Aff.
 · Foreign Affairs
 · Co-Operative...
 · Science & Tech...
 · Irrigation & Power
 · Agriculture...
 · Labour...
 · Livestock Dev... 
 · Sports & Youth...
 · Plan Implementation...
 · Vocational Training...
 · Forestry & Environment
 · Social Services
 · Women's Affairs
 · Provincial Councils
 · Mahaweli Dev...

Education

 · Universities
 · Uni Grants Commission
 · University of Peradeniya
 · University of Colombo
 · University of Moratuwa
 · University of Ruhuna
 · University of Kelaniya
 · University of Sri J'pura
 · University of Jaffna
 · Open Uni of Sri Lanka
 · SL Academic Institutes
 · Schools
 · Ananda
 · Nalanda
 · Devi Balika
 · Muslim Ladies
 · D.S. Senanayake
 · Wesley
 · Carey
 · Royal
 · St. Thomas's
 · Colombo International
 · St. Joseph's
 · Visakha Vidyalaya

Cricket

 · Official Home Page
 · Cric Info - SL Page

HELP THE
Sri Lanka National Federation of the Visually Handicapped

